Salis Abdul Samed set for Black Stars return ahead of World Cup qualifiers after nine months absence

Sunderland midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is set to make a return to the national team after missing the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last year.

The RC Lens midfielder, who is currently on loan at the Stadium of Light, has not played for the Black Stars since the World Cup qualifiers in June 2024. The Sunderland midfielder missed most of the year due to injury.

Abdul Samed's last game for Ghana was against the Central African Republic, a match the Black Stars won 4-3 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, the 24-year-old has recovered and has already made six English Championship appearances for the Black Cats.

His injury comeback is a huge boost for the Black Stars ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Abdul Samed's absence is believed to have hampered Ghana's AFCON qualification, as the Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament in Morocco.

Coach Otto Addo has been on an European tour to scout Ghanaian players abroad, including the midfield dynamo.

The former Ghana international will name his squad for the tournament in a fortnight time.