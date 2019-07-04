Salzburg sporting director expects Gideon Mensah to play important role in club's future

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund expects Gideon Mensah to become an important player for the Austrian giants after handing the left back a five-year contract.

The Ghana U23 penned the long-term contract which will run out on 31 May, 2024 on Thursday on his return to the club.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Austrian top-flight side Sturm Graz.

It was there Mensah caught the attention of many clubs after impressive displays in 15 matches in the Bundesliga.

''Gideon Mensah has recently developed very well and has shown strong performances on his loan,'' Freund said.

''We are convinced that he will play an important role in our future as well and have given him our trust with this long-term contract.''

Mensah joined Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2016 from Ghana Premier League and spent time with their feeder club Liefering FC in the second-tier.

He was a key member of the team which won the UEFA Youth League in the 2016/17 season.