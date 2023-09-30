Sam Amo-Ameyaw scores for Southampton U21 in Premier League 2

Ghanaian kid Sam Amo-Ameyaw scored for Southampton U21 side in their 6-0 win over Reading on Friday, 29 September 2023 in Premier League 2.

The England youth international of Ghanaian descent made it three-nil after 50 minutes with a fine finish after a a stylish run.

He was played in on the right and he jinked past two defenders before slotting the ball in between the legs of the Reading goalkeeper.

Amo-Ameyaw, 17, could have gone on the scoresheet earlier had he converted a half chance in the first 15 minutes.

He was a constant threat on the right wing and had his first attempt in the 25th-minute, flashing a low effort across goal after more trickery on the right flank.

Amo-Ameyaw played the entire duration of the match at Snows Stadium.