Sam Johnson believes Asamoah Gyan made the right decision by retiring from the Black Stars

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson has backed Asamoah Gyan's decision of retiring from the Black Stars, insisting it was the right decision.

Gyan called it a quit on his international career on Monday, after it emerged he would not be playing a key role at the Nations Cup, with Andre Ayew set to be handed the leadership role in the team.

The decision to make Andre Ayew the captain whiles Gyan is in the squad, did not go down well with the country's all time leading scorer, hence his reason to retire.

Sam Johnson, who played for the Black Stars between 1994 to 2003 believes the decision of the Kayserispor attacker is the best one.

"I'm not surprised by Gyans' decision to retire because it's been the wish of most Ghanaians claiming he's aging. I know most people are happy but we must analyse whether his input is needed or not but I think we have to respect his decision," he told Kumasi FM.

"Some people have been saying so many bad things about him but in order not for him to harbour some pain in him during the AFCON, I think it's a good decision for him to take.

"Whether his announcement to retire from the Blackstars will affect us or not,it depends on how soon we recover and do the right things."

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin