Sam Johnson believes Otto Addo has a lifeline in upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Former Ghanaian defender Sam Johnson has thrown his weight behind underfire Black Stars coach Otto Addo, stating that the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers present a lifeline for the embattled coach to redeem himself.

Addo has faced intense scrutiny following Ghana's dismal performance in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, which resulted in the team missing out on the finals.

Johnson, who spoke to Joy Sports, urged Addo to seize the opportunity to turn things around. "I can give myself another chance like Otto is doing. [If I were him] I would do my best, I'll push to get to qualify for the World Cup to redeem myself or my name so that Ghanaians will come back to me."

The former Ghana international emphasized that this is Addo's last chance to win back the support of Ghanaians.

"I will give myself that chance, but it is the last chance that he [Otto Addo] can get. Because after this one, I don't think Ghanaians will be okay with him even coming back to be an assistant coach of the Black Stars."

With the Black Stars joint-top of their World Cup qualification group alongside Comoros, a positive performance in March's games against Chad and Madagascar could be the catalyst for Addo's redemption.