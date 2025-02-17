Sam Johnson blames players for violence leading to Nana Pooley’s death

Former Black Stars defender Sam 'Foyoo' Johnson has blamed players for the violence that led to the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as 'Nana Pooley'.

Chaos erupted after Nsoatreman’s 1-0 victory over Kotoko, culminating in the stabbing of a well-known Kotoko fan.

Speaking on Prime Take on JoyNews, Johnson attributed the escalation of violence to player involvement in on-field altercations, saying their actions contributed to the deadly incident.

"It's very sad," Johnson said. "Hooliganism persists because the punishment is not enough. We are all Ghanaians, and when something happens, we need to talk about it and find a way to resolve it. But it is very sad that someone can go to watch football and not return home. That person has a family. Why should anyone lose their life watching football? If we do not take action, things could get out of hand.”

Johnson also expressed concern over the increasing ease with which people use weapons during football-related violence. "Nowadays, it is easy for someone to stab or even shoot another person. In the past, if someone pulled out a knife, everyone saw that person as a threat. But now, people use knives freely, and nobody seems to care."

He questioned why dangerous items were allowed in stadiums. "How can you go to a stadium with a sharp object? Now you have killed someoneâ€”so what? Are you satisfied? Does it make you happy that you have taken a life?" he asked.

Johnson stressed that players play a key role in preventing such violence, stating that their involvement in fights directly contributes to the escalating violence in the stands. He warned that repeated incidents could lead to the collapse of the domestic league. "Our domestic league is on the verge of collapseâ€”that is exactly where we are heading. The punishment for perpetrators of hooliganism is not enough."

Johnson also criticized the growing indiscipline in Ghanaian football, highlighting that players’ on-field altercations set a poor example for fans. "Do you know what upset me the most about what happened in Nsoatre? The players. Even with two eyes, some players are struggling to achieve their goals, so imagine losing one eye. How will you succeed? If someone punches you in the eye, you might lose your sight forever."

He continued, “If the players had not behaved that way, the incident would not have escalated. People have not paid attention to that aspect of the incident. If opposing fans are fighting, players can step in and calm them down. But if the players themselves are fighting, who will control the fans? No matter how angry the fans are, they have players they admire. If those players go and talk to them, they will listen and calm down.”

In the aftermath of the incident, players and officials from both clubs have been charged by the Ghana FA for their involvement in the chaos.