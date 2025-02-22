Sam Johnson charges Black Stars players to play beyond Otto Addo's tactics

Former Ghana international, Sam Johnson has urged the playing body of the Black Stars to play beyond themselves ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Having failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in two decades, Ghana will turn their attention to the Mundial qualifiers which resume in March.

With the team set to take on Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday five and six games, Johnson has expressed confidence in Otto Addo, who is the head coach to guide the side to qualify for the Mundial which will be hosted in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“I have confidence in Otto Addo. He can qualify us for the World Cup but football is not only about the coach," he told Sporty FM.

The former Fenerbahce defender stressed the importance of player responsibility on the field of play.

"I want something for myself, that’s why I’m playing football. If the coach is not good, what am I doing for myself on the field?

"Do something. We play for coaches who don’t know anything because maybe the coach is not good but he is a human,” he added.

Ghana sit 2nd in Group I with 9 points after four games.