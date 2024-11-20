Sam Johnson critiques Otto Addo's media engagement skills; cites inexperience as key issue

Former Black Stars player, Sam Johnson, has weighed in on the ongoing criticism of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, particularly regarding his handling of the media.

The scrutiny follows Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Niger on Monday in the final Group F match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. During the post-match press conference, Coach Otto Addo engaged in a heated exchange with journalists, making remarks about his coaching career that have been widely criticised as unnecessary.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Sam Johnson attributed the coach’s demeanour to a lack of experience in managing interactions with the media.

“It’s inexperience when it comes to talking to the media because the pressure coming, if he had enough experience, he would know how to go about it, he won’t get emotional and say so many things and I think that is where the problem lies more because if you try to explain yourself, Ghanaians are angry already if you try to explain yourselfâ€¦ they will never understand,” Sam Johnson said.

The loss to Niger has intensified calls for Otto Addo to be dismissed as head coach of the Black Stars.