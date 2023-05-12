Samartex 1996 enjoying debut GPL season despite travel challenges, says Business Development Manager

Samartex 1996 Business Development Manager, Paul Anyaba, has expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance in their debut season in Ghana's top-flight league despite a rough start.

The team, currently in eighth place in the 18-team league standings with 42 points after 30 games, defeated Hearts of Oak Sporting Club 3-2 in their last match at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Anyaba acknowledged that the club has faced travel challenges but has managed to overcome them. He attributed their success to their ability to manage fatigue and maintain team fitness during away games.

“We’ve been enjoying ourselves so far. We have had challenges when it comes to travelling. Because of where we are, we appear to be journeying very long when we go for away matches. We have had to manage ourselves very well in order not to get the players fatigued. Aside from that, it’s been a wonderful journey so far, we didn’t start well but now things seem to be in the right place so we are enjoying ourselves,” Anyaba said.

Samartex are currently five points clear of the relegation zone and well-positioned to secure a mid-table finish in their debut season.