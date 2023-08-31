Samartex 1996 FC bolster squad with midfielder Richmond Darko

Samartex have confirmed the signing of talented midfielder Richmond Darko in a move aimed at strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.

Darko has national team experience, representing Ghana's U20 and U23 teams, and is among the new acquisitions brought in by Samartex as they gear up for the challenges of the new season. Darko brings experience from his time with Tema Youth.

Expressing their excitement about the acquisition, the club shared, "We are elated to formally introduce Richmond Darko, a burgeoning midfield talent, who joins us on a permanent contract. He is a former Ghana U-20 & U-23 player and previously played for Tema Youth."

With a determined aim to climb higher in the league standings, Samartex is focused on building a stronger team after their 10th-place finish in the previous season. The club has marked its return to the top flight of Ghanaian football after a considerable period.

The Sameraboi-based club are set to kick off their Ghana Premier League campaign against Aduana Stars at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex