Samartex 1996 FC opens new stand for physically challenged fans

Published on: 03 October 2023
Ghana Premier League side, Samartex 1996 FC have introduced a specially designated stand for physically challenged persons at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

“As part of FC Samartex Management's vision to create an all-inclusive and welcoming stadium, we are excited to introduce a brand-new stand specially designed for our beloved brothers and sisters who are physically challenged,” the club wrote on X.

The Nsenkyire Sports Arena, located in Samreboi is a beautiful 4000 capacity stadium constructed with wooden materials and has become a fortress for the Timber Giants. They are away to Nsoatreman for their next game and their next home match will be against Dreams FC on October 15 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
