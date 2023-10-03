Samartex 1996 FC opens new stand for physically challenged fans

Ghana Premier League side, Samartex 1996 FC have introduced a specially designated stand for physically challenged persons at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

“As part of FC Samartex Management's vision to create an all-inclusive and welcoming stadium, we are excited to introduce a brand-new stand specially designed for our beloved brothers and sisters who are physically challenged,” the club wrote on X.

𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐈𝐑𝐄 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐀 As part of FC Samartex Management's vision to create an all-inclusive and welcoming stadium, we are excited to introduce a brand new stand specially designed for our beloved.. pic.twitter.com/Q0TIxCTeom — SAMARTEX 1996 FC (@FcSamartex1996) October 3, 2023

The Nsenkyire Sports Arena, located in Samreboi is a beautiful 4000 capacity stadium constructed with wooden materials and has become a fortress for the Timber Giants. They are away to Nsoatreman for their next game and their next home match will be against Dreams FC on October 15 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante