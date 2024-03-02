Samartex and Nsoatreman pay tribute to departed members

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has granted approval for two Ghana Premier League teams, FC Samartex and Nsoatreman FC, to observe a minute of silence before their upcoming matches.

This is in response to requests made by both clubs to pay tribute to two individuals who have passed away recently.

FC Samartex requested permission to hold a minute of silence before their match against Nations FC on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024, at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

They wish to honour the memory of their late administrative officer, Mr Alex Eshun, who served the club diligently until his passing in January 2024.

Similarly, Nsoatreman FC requested permission to observe a minute of silence and wear black armbands during their match against Accra Hearts of Oak on the same day.

They want to pay their respects to Stephen Ansu Fabiri, their IT officer who suddenly passed away on February 20th, 2024.

In a statement, the GFA confirmed that they have received the requests from both clubs and have approved them.

The association expressed its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased individuals and acknowledged the contributions they made to their respective clubs and communities.