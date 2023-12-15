GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samartex are not unbeatable – Frimpong Manso confident of first win as Gold Stars coach

Published on: 15 December 2023
Frimpong Manso

Newly appointed Bibiani Gold Stars tactician, Frimpong Manso is hopeful of recording his first win when they host Samartex at Dun’s Park on Sunday, December 17 2023 for their matchday 15 premier league clash.

The Miners are in the danger zone and will hope for a turnaround as they begin life under their new coach but Manso’s first test is against league leaders, Samartex. The former Bofoakwa Tano coach admits the Timber Giants are in superb form but it doesn’t make them invincible.

“They have different set of players and this time around another group has come in. They are now on top so, obviously their confidence level is high. But looking at that, it doesn’t mean the team is not unbeatable,” Manso said.

“They have only won away to Bofoakwa when they played at Abrankese,” he added.

By Suleman Asante

