Samartex bolster squad with signing of young right-back Samuel Mensah Tetteh

Samartex have made an impactful move by securing the signing of promising right-back Samuel Mensah Tetteh from Tema Youth.

The Timber Giants are focused on enhancing their squad for a competitive showing in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The 21-year-old right-back marks the first addition to the Green and White side. His inclusion brings a significant boost to the team's defensive capabilities and introduces a fresh dynamic to their play style.

His dynamic approach and enterprising style of play are expected to contribute significantly to the squad's success.

As Samartex aim to climb higher in the league rankings, this signing is a testament to their commitment.

The club placed 10th in the previous season's league standings, and their management is leaving no stone unturned to secure a more respectable position this time around.

With the acquisition of Tetteh, Samartex demonstrate their dedication to building a competitive and well-rounded team, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.