Samartex captain Emmanuel Keyekeh urges team effort ahead of CAF Champions League debut

Emmanuel Keyekeh, captain of FC Samartex, has underscored the importance of heightened effort from his teammates as they prepare for their debut campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The Samreboi-based club, fresh off clinching the Ghana Premier League title, are gearing up to make their mark on the continental stage next season.

Samartex's stellar season saw them secure the league championship with two games to spare, finishing on an impressive 61 points.

Keyekeh credited their success to hard work and divine favor, emphasizing the need for continued dedication as they face tougher challenges in the CAF Champions League.

Reflecting on their achievements, Keyekeh remarked, "It has been an amazing season, and all thanks to God, we also worked hard for it." Looking ahead to the continental competition, he stressed the team's readiness to step up, acknowledging the scale and significance of competing at such a level.

"We need to work hard for it [CAF Champions League] because it is a different stage, a big stage that we need to work extra hard for. Without that, we cannot achieve our goals," Keyekeh told JoyPrime.

FC Samartex is scheduled to commence training on July 1st, focusing on rigorous preparations to ensure they are well-prepared for their debut in the prestigious CAF Champions League.