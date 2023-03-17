Samartex chief calls on clubs to improve fan experience beyond on-field action

Paul Anyaba, the Business Development Manager of FC Samartex 1996, has urged clubs in the Ghana Premier League to improve the overall fan experience at league venues.

Anyaba stressed the importance of implementing measures that generate interest and enhance the experience of fans beyond the on-field action.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Anyaba emphasized that clubs need to offer more than just 90 minutes of football to their patrons.

He pointed out that many people work during the week and look forward to weekends as a time to unwind and release stress, and as such, stadiums should be made more accommodating to meet these needs.

“We cannot only sell 90 minutes of football to our patrons; those who come to pay because people would have to work and at the weekend, they want a place to release stress but they come to the stadium and they have to stand for 90 minutes. Why would they want to go through that hell? So, we need to make our venues more accommodating,” Anyaba said.

Anyaba's call to action comes ahead of FC Samartex 1996's upcoming match against Asante Kotoko. He hopes that clubs will take the initiative to enhance the fan experience and attract more supporters to the league. By providing more than just football, clubs can create a memorable and enjoyable experience for their fans.