Samartex claims valid contract with Emmanuel Keyekeh, disputes Singida Black Stars' transfer

A contract dispute has emerged between Singida Black Stars FC and FC Samartex over the transfer of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh.

Samartex claims in a statement released on Wednesday that they still have a valid contract with Keyekeh, despite Black Stars announcing his signing on a three-year deal.

The Ghanaian club asserts they were unaware of any transfer negotiations and are shocked by Keyekeh's debut for Black Stars in the CECAFA Kagame Cup on Tuesday against APR FC.

Samartex is seeking legal advice to resolve the matter, insisting they have not released Keyekeh from his contract.

The player's agent has been accused of negotiating the transfer without Samartex's knowledge or consent.

Black Stars, on the other hand, maintain they have followed proper procedures and are confident in their signing.

The dispute threatens to disrupt Black Stars' preparations for the upcoming season, as Keyekeh's availability hangs in the balance.

The Tanzanian club will hope for a swift resolution to the matter, allowing them to focus on their title challenge.

Meanwhile, Samartex will fight to protect their interests and prevent the loss of their star midfielder without due compensation.

Below is the details of the statement released by Samartex on Wednesday: