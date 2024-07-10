GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Samartex claims valid contract with Emmanuel Keyekeh, disputes Singida Black Stars' transfer

Published on: 10 July 2024
Samartex claims valid contract with Emmanuel Keyekeh, disputes Singida Black Stars' transfer

A contract dispute has emerged between Singida Black Stars FC and FC Samartex over the transfer of midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh.

Samartex claims in a statement released on Wednesday that they still have a valid contract with Keyekeh, despite Black Stars announcing his signing on a three-year deal.

The Ghanaian club asserts they were unaware of any transfer negotiations and are shocked by Keyekeh's debut for Black Stars in the CECAFA Kagame Cup on Tuesday against APR FC.

Samartex is seeking legal advice to resolve the matter, insisting they have not released Keyekeh from his contract.

The player's agent has been accused of negotiating the transfer without Samartex's knowledge or consent.

Black Stars, on the other hand, maintain they have followed proper procedures and are confident in their signing.

The dispute threatens to disrupt Black Stars' preparations for the upcoming season, as Keyekeh's availability hangs in the balance.

The Tanzanian club will hope for a swift resolution to the matter, allowing them to focus on their title challenge.

Meanwhile, Samartex will fight to protect their interests and prevent the loss of their star midfielder without due compensation.

Below is the details of the statement released by Samartex on Wednesday:

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more