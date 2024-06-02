Samartex clinch historic first Ghana Premier League title in dramatic victory

Samartex have secured their first Ghana Premier League title in just their second season in the competition.

The Samreboi-based club clinched the historic feat on Sunday with a dramatic 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars, rendering their last two games a mere formality.

The crucial goal came just before halftime when Emmanuel Mamah scored, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

Not even a heavy downpour could dampen the spirits of the fans and players alike.

The match was initially declared rained off by officials due to the adverse weather conditions, but the players were eventually allowed to continue, and Samartex held on to secure a memorable victory.

Dedicated fans even took to the field during the rain, attempting to prepare the pitch for the game to resume.

Their efforts and unwavering support exemplified the determination and passion that has driven Samartex throughout the season.

Coming into the match, Samartex knew that a victory would crown their breathtaking season, and they delivered under pressure.

Emmanuel Mamah's goal not only secured the win but also etched his name in the club's history as the scorer of the title-clinching goal.

Samartex's consistency throughout the season set them apart from their nearest challengers, Aduana FC and Nations FC.

Their triumph makes them the eighth club to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time, dethroning Medeama, who were the champions last season.

Interestingly, the league trophy remains in the Western Region, as both Samartex and Medeama hail from the same area.

Founded in 1995 by the Samartex Timber & Plywood Company as a recreational football club, Samartex have shown a steady rise through the ranks of Ghanaian football.

They gained promotion from the Third Division to the Second Division of the Western Region in their first season and have continued to impress ever since.

This title victory is the crowning moment of their journey, a testament to their growth and determination.

Samartex's success will be cherished forever by the people of Samreboi and will serve as an inspiration, as they have also qualified for the CAF Champions League.

As the 13th club to win the Ghana Premier League, Samartex's triumph is a historic milestone, marking a new era for the club and their supporters.

The celebrations are sure to continue for a long time as the team, the fans, and the entire community revel in this incredible achievement.