Samartex coach Amadu Nurudeen eyes CAF Champions League participation

Samartex coach Amadu Nurudeen has revealed the club's intention to participate in the CAF Champions League if they secure the Premier League title this season.

Leading the league standings with about six matches remaining, Nurudeen believes winning the league will open the door for their continental aspirations, with the club currently seven points clear at the top.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Nurudeen, emphasised Samartex's determination to compete in the CAF competition.

He stressed that nothing would deter them from representing the country on the continental stage.

Acknowledging the challenges of CAF competitions, Nurudeen highlighted the need to strengthen their squad with experienced players to navigate the rigorous tournament.

Drawing inspiration from Dreams FC's performance, he expressed confidence in the support from management and the board of directors.

Nurudeen underlined the financial benefits of participation, noting it could showcase their players to foreign clubs, potentially generating revenue.

Despite recognising the financial burden and the need for experience, he asserted that Samartex must dare to pursue their ambitions.

Nurudeen reiterated their commitment to following Dreams FC's lead and readiness to overcome challenges in pursuit of their CAF inter-club dreams.