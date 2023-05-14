Samartex coach Annor Walker worried over club's poor scoring form

Samartex coach Annor Walker is unhappy with his club's scoring form, despite his efforts to make it better revealing that he thinks about it all night.

The debutants generated attention last weekend when they rallied from behind to defeat Hearts of Oak 3-2 at the Nsenkire Sports Stadium, boosting their survival chances.

Annor Walker, on the other hand, was dissatisfied with his team's overall performance, admitting that missed chances are the source of his concerns for the team as they continue on their escape mission.

Due to their performance, he believes his goal of finishing in the top six will be tough to achieve.

“But at the end of the day look at the goals that we were squandering.

“It’s a worry to me so honestly if I should tell you as at 2am yesterday, my eyes were with me alone. My eyes were on. I’ve not slept. I’m thinking of the rest of the four matches. Because I give myself a target in any team that I take charge of to be among the top six,” Annor Walker told GPL Xpress on TV3.

Samartex are now eighth in the rankings with 42 points after 30 league games and hope to maintain their Premier League status for next season.