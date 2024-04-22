Samartex coach downplays impact of defeat to Kotoko on title hopes

FC Samartex head coach Nurudeen Amadu has minimised the impact of his team's 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko on their Ghana Premier League title charge.

The match, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, saw referee Mawuli Vormawah award a controversial penalty to the Porcupine Warriors.

Despite this being their first loss in seven games (with four wins and two draws), coach Amadu remains optimistic about Samartex's chances, citing their continued position atop the league table with an unchanged five-point lead over second-place Nations FC.

When asked for comment, he stated: "We are still very ambitious and we are going forward. I mean, if the performance was not good, then we will have a cause to be worried."

"I think that they did their best only that their best was not enough. I congratulate them. It was a good game. We will look forward to other matches."

Samartex's next game is against Great Olympics in Samreboi.