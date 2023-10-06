Samartex coach Nurudeen Ahmed aims to for improved away performance against Nsoatreman

Nurudeen Ahmed, the head coach of Samartex FC, is targeting an improved performance as his team prepares to take on Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koromansah Park on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in their second away game of the season.

After a successful opening day victory against Aduana Stars at their home ground, the Timber Giants suffered a setback with a 2-0 defeat in their last away match against Nations FC. However, they made a strong comeback with an impressive win against Bechem United in their most recent home game.

Ahmed is determined to rectify their away performance as they prepare to face Maxwell Konadu's side, who have established a commendable home record.

"We didn't perform well in our last away match, so we're working hard to address the issues and deliver a strong performance on Sunday," Ahmed stated.

He expressed his anticipation for a much-improved display compared to their previous away game against Nations FC, emphasising the team's commitment to bouncing back and securing a positive result on their visit to Nsoatreman FC.

As Samartex FC gears up for this crucial clash, they aim to turn the tables on their away form and demonstrate their resilience on the road.