Samartex coach Nurudeen Ahmed expects ‘tough’ game against Nsoatreman

Head coach of Samartex FC, Nurudeen Ahmed has predicted that their next league game away to Nsoatreman on Sunday, October 8 2023 will be a difficult one.

The Timber Giants go to the Nana Koromansah Park on the back of their 4-1 thrashing of Bechem United last weekend but Ahmed anticipates Nsoatreman will be tough nuts to crack at home.

Samartex will be chasing their first away win of the campaign after Nations FC beat them 2-0 at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on matchday 2.

Nsoatreman have an impressive record at home and Maxwell Konadu would want to preserve that under his tenure.

“We know them and they also know us very well. They are playing at home and it is going to be tough for us because they will have the home support behind them,” Ahmed said.

Kick-off time is at 3pm at the Nana Koromansah Park.

By Suleman Asante

