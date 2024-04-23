Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu calls for balanced player selection for Black Stars amid overreliance on foreign-based players

FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu is advocating for a balanced approach to player selection within the Black Stars, emphasising the inclusion of both foreign-based and homegrown talents.

Amadu raised concerns about the overreliance on foreign players, highlighting the abundant talent within the Ghana Premier League that often goes overlooked.

He stressed the need for national selectors to provide more opportunities for local players to showcase their skills on the international stage.

While acknowledging the autonomy of the national team management in their selection process, Amadu urged for meaningful playing time for local talents to boost their confidence and performance. He pointed to the successful integration of local players alongside foreign-based ones in teams like Madagascar as a model to emulate.

“The national team handlers know what they are after, and you cannot force them to take a player but what I want to say is that not only our (Samartex) players but they must look at some local players to encourage them because sometimes the foreign ones who come don’t perform well," Amadu told Graphic Sports.

Amadu recognised the discretion of the national team handlers but stressed the importance of considering local players, especially considering that foreign-based players may not always deliver as expected.

With the Black Stars preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, discussions around squad selection and the inclusion of domestic talents have intensified. Amadu's remarks add to the ongoing debate about striking the right balance in player selection to ensure the national team's success.

In a related development, Amadu has been appointed as the coach of Ghana's newly established national U-18 team, further underscoring his commitment to developing local talent within the country.