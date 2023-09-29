Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu confident of victory over Bechem United

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu is setting his team's sights on a victory as they prepare to face Bechem United in the upcoming Ghana Premier League clash on Sunday.

Samartex are determined to bounce back to winning ways following their recent loss to Nations FC, and they are eager to secure another victory on home turf.

While acknowledging the quality of the Bechem United squad, Nurudeen Amadu remains optimistic about his team's chances of emerging victorious.

He expressed confidence in his players, stating, "The players have trained so well this week and are determined ahead of the game against Bechem United. We’ve put the past behind us and are looking forward to the Bechem United game. It’s going to be a difficult game, but we are poised to pick up the maximum points, so we are going all out against Bechem."

Amadu emphasised that in football, it's not about names but about performance on the pitch. He acknowledged Bechem United's experienced players and their strong performance in the previous season but stressed that his team is fully prepared to meet them head-on.

He said, "Football is played on the pitch and not about names. I know they have some experienced players in their team and were league contenders last season. We have respect for them, but that notwithstanding, we are going all out against them because it is about the performance on the pitch, not about names, so we are going to meet them squarely."