Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu eyes seasoned players for CAF Champions League challenge

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu acknowledges the need to recruit seasoned players for their CAF Champions League campaign next season.

After leading the club to their first Ghana Premier League title and securing a spot in the continental competition, Amadu understands the different challenges they will face on the African stage. He believes that with experienced players, they can make a significant impact.

Amadu aspires to follow in the footsteps of Medeama, who reached the CAF Champions League group stage on their first attempt, and Dreams FC, who made it to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals.

Speaking to Akoma FM, he said, "While we are still celebrating, management will meet later to talk about strengthening the team with more seasoned players travelling to Africa, as the majority of our players are from lower divisions."

He added, "We'll attempt to emulate Medeama and Dreams FC in Africa and see if we can accomplish their feats. If we don't succeed, that's okay, but I believe their actions should serve as inspiration for us to compete in Africa."

Expressing gratitude to the club's management for their unwavering support, Amadu reflected on the club’s initial goal for the season, which was merely to finish higher than their 10th place last season. "Not many at Samartex, including the fans, knew who I was," he revealed.

"The aim was to finish higher than last season, not to win the league. So, winning is a monumental achievement. It's a dream come true for me."

Amadu extended special thanks to Ghana FA technical director Prof. Joseph Mintah, who recommended him to Samartex, and the club’s General Manager Edmund Ackah for their immense faith in him.

Samartex are set to be crowned champions in their final home game of the season against Accra Lions.