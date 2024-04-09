Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu focused on maintaining Ghana Premier League despite Nations FC threats

Samartex coach Nuruddeen Amadu has underscored his team's determination to retain their top position in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League following a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Medeama on Sunday.

The crucial win propelled Samartex back to the summit of the league table, with their rivals trailing by two points in second place.

Acknowledging the pressure of leading the pack, Amadu stressed the importance of maintaining focus on their performance amidst the competition.

"We are under pressure, we all are under pressure to get back to the top. Even though I psych the players to play, we bear the pressure," he admitted.

The lone goal of the match, scored by Francis Gyetua in the 38th minute, secured the vital victory for Samartex. Despite the looming threat posed by Nations FC, who are also vying for the top spot, Amadu urged his team to remain focused on their own game.

"They should play; they shouldn't think about Nations FC coming to the top," he stated.

With their sights set on maintaining their lead, Samartex will face Legon Cities in their upcoming league fixture, an away game that will test their resolve and determination to stay at the pinnacle of Ghanaian football.