Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu refuses to discuss controversial Kotoko penalty decision

Samartex head coach, Nurudeen Amadu, has chosen not to address the controversial penalty awarded to Asante Kotoko on Sunday in their Ghana Premier League match.

The Samreboi-based side suffered a 1-0 loss at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with referee Mawuli Vormawah granting what many described as a nonexistent penalty.

Kotoko's player seemed to collide with a Samartex defender, rather than the contact being initiated as ruled by the referee.

Despite this being FC Samartex's first defeat in seven games, with four wins and two draws in that stretch, Amadu declined to comment on the incident, stating, "We had some few chances but we couldn’t bury them. The officiating, I don’t want to talk about it," as reported by official broadcaster StarTimes.

The victory propels Kotoko to 10th place with 36 points, while Samartex remains top with a five-point lead on the league table.