Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu reveals strategy behind victory over Hearts of Oak

Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has unveiled the tactical approach his team employed to secure victory against Hearts of Oak on matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League, despite missing key players.

The Timber giants clinched maximum points at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, overcoming the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper and key striker, Baba Hamidu.

Evans Osei Wusu's remarkable brace propelled Samartex to victory at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in Sameraboi, ending Hearts of Oak's eight-game unbeaten streak and marking their first defeat under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Although Hamza Issah's return to the team saw him reducing the deficit for the Phobians, Amadu revealed the strategic measures taken to silence Hearts of Oak on their home turf.

"We knew it was going to be tough. Hearts of Oak is a big team and has stepped up their performance in the second round, so we strategized accordingly for the game," Amadu explained.

Despite the absence of their goalkeeper and key striker, Samartex adjusted their lineup, with Keyekeh playing as a second striker, a departure from his usual position. This tactical adaptation allowed them to capitalize on their strengths and secure the crucial three points.

"Although we missed our goalkeeper and key striker, Baba Hamidu, we had to strategize. Keyekeh was playing as a second striker, which is not normally the case, but we knew it was going to be difficult because Hearts of Oak have stepped up their game," Amadu added.

With this victory, Samartex maintains their position at the top of the standings with 42 points, positioning them as strong contenderthe league title with 11 games remaining.