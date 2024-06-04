Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu says fans didn't believe he was capable of winning GPL title

FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu has revealed that fans of the club doubted his ability to lead the team to victory in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Despite the initial skepticism, Coach Amadu proved his doubters wrong, leading FC Samartex to their first-ever GPL title in only their second season in the top flight.

The team's impressive performance this season, winning 18 matches, losing 10, and drawing 4 out of the 32 games played, is a testament to Coach Amadu's leadership and tactical prowess.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Coach Amadu shared his journey to winning the league title, stating that many fans didn't know him and didn't believe he could achieve the feat.

Reflecting on his journey, Coach Amadu shared his elation and recounted the doubts he faced when he was appointed.

“Not many people at Samartex, including the fans, knew who I was,” he told Akoma FM in Kumasi.

"Winning the league is a huge accomplishment because the goal was to finish higher than last season, not to win the league. For me, it's a dream come true," Coach Amadu said.

Coach Amadu's achievement is a significant milestone for FC Samartex and a personal triumph for the coach, who has cemented his place in Ghanaian football history.