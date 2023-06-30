Samartex confirm departure of head coach Annor Walker by mutual termination

Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Annor Walker with immediate effect after just a season in charge.

The experienced tactician joined Samartex before the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign after leaving Great Olympics but has agreed to cut ties by mutual termination.

Walker guided the Timber Boys to a 10th place finish in their first-ever campaign in the Ghanaian top division with 46 points from 34 matches.

Samartex managed 12 wins, 10 draws, and 12 losses, scoring 28 goals and conceding 29 in the process.

A club statement on Twitter on Friday morning reads:

"The management of FC Samartex and Coach Annor Walker have agreed to part ways on mutual grounds.

"We thank Mr. Annor for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.

"In the coming days, we shall provide information on the future direction of the technical team."

The 62-year-old was in charge of Ghana's team at the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria, having reached the quarter-finals stage, losing to Niger.

Walker has been linked with a move to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak ahead of the 2023-24 season with negotiations said to be far advanced, GHANAsoccernet.com understands