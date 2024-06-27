Samartex confirm Nurudeen Amadu to lead CAF Champions League campaign

Samartex's technical team will remain unchanged, with coach Nurudeen Amadu set to lead the club in their debut CAF Champions League campaign, according to General Manager Edmund Ackah.

Ackah expressed the club's complete faith in coach Amadu, who orchestrated their first-ever Ghana Premier League victory.

Samartex clinched the title after securing 61 points in the recently concluded season. As a reward, they will represent Ghana in the next season’s Champions League.

"Nurudeen Amadu will lead us in our Africa campaign," Ackah told Asempa FM. "We have confidence in him and with the work he has done for us as a club, we are happy and he will lead us in our CAF Champions League campaign. He has the experience we are looking for and with the material at his disposal, we are confident in him," he added.

Samartex are optimistic about making an impact in the competition. They hope to replicate the success of Dreams FC, who reached the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in their debut.