Samartex crowned champions of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League

Samartex were officially crowned champions of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League on Sunday after securing another win on the final day of the competition.

The Samreboi-based side secured their maiden league title with two games to spare after a decisive victory over Bibiani Gold Stars on matchday 32. This was remarkable given the fact that they were only playing in their second season of the top flight.

The official coronation took place on Sunday, June 16, 2024, during their final match of the season against Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex. In this special coronation match, Samartex celebrated in style with a 2-0 home win.

Emmanuel Mamah set the tone for the match with a stunning goal in the 3rd minute, giving Samartex an early advantage. The team maintained their lead throughout the match, and in the 87th minute, Ebenezer Papa Ocran sealed the victory with a brilliant goal, ensuring a comfortable win for the hosts.

With this final triumph, Samartex finished the season with a total of 61 points from 34 games. The victory was followed by a vibrant and colorful ceremony in Samreboi, where the champions were decorated with their medals. The atmosphere in Samreboi was electrifying as the team and their supporters celebrated the historic league triumph.

As the newly crowned champions, Samartex are set to receive a substantial prize of GHC 500,000. Additionally, they will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season, marking a significant milestone in the club's history.

The team's success this season highlights their hard work, determination, and resilience, setting a new standard in the Ghana Premier League. Congratulations to Samartex on their well-deserved championship.