Samartex defender Larry Sumaila optimistic about team's survival

Samartex defender Larry Sumaila is optimistic his side will secure a place for next season's campaign at the end of the current season.

The debutants have fought well in their first season in the top flight and are currently eight on the log with 42 points after 30 matches. They are now aiming to seal a spot for next season in the remaining four matches.

Larry Sumaila who joined the club at the beginning of the season is confident they are capable of fighting their way through till the end of the season in order to avoid relegation like fellow debutants Kotoku Royals who were confirmed relegated last weekend.

“Definitely we are in a good position but just that we are taking match by match and our calculations very very well.

“So definitely we are going to stay and that’s our ambition.

“This is our first time coming so our ambition is to stay in the league and the next season we will work towards winning the league if possible,” he said.

The former Hearts of Oak defender has made 11 appearances for Samartex and cheered his club on when they beat the Phobians on Sunday at the Nsenkyire Sports Stadium.