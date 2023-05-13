Samartex dev't officer Paul Anyaba optimistic ahead of remaining league games

Samartex development officer Paul Anyaba is confident in his team's ability to make amends to their poor away form in order to salvage their season in the Ghana Premier League.

Samartex have won just a game on the road and suffered defeat eight times while drawing five matches. Their results could be worse in the coming days because, out of the remaining four matches, Samartex have three away fixtures to honour against King Faisal, Tamale City, and Legon Cities.

Anyaba is however hopeful his team will find their feet as the league approaches its end.

"Where we have gotten to, to get points whether home or away goes beyond the quality you have, the talent you have, and so on and so forth. You need players to go the extra mile to be willing to die for the crest.

"So what we are doing is to appeal to their psyche, their mentality so that they can be ready for the battle ahead.

"But trust me Samartex will be in good shape ahead of these two away games. And for the first time I a very much optimistic that we will get something out of these games."

The Samreboi-based club are currently eighth on the log with 42 points after 30 matches and are hoping to get a couple of positive results to secure their stay in the top flight.