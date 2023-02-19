GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samartex FC announce the signing of Evans Osei Wusu

Published on: 19 February 2023
Samartex FC have confirmed the signing of Tema Youth winger Evans Osei Wusu on a three-year permanent deal.

The talented youngster has been on the radar of The Timber Giants for some time and they are glad to have their man. He was part of Black Galaxies team that represented Ghana at the just ended CHAN tournament.

Owusu has impressed many with his skill and agility since his days at Adu Gyamfi Senior High School.

The 22 year old is expected to be handed his debut when Samartex take on RTU.

Samartex announced on Twitter:

"Evans Osei Wusu Is A Timber Giant. The flamboyant and smashing talent whose spellbinding performances have become the talk of the town has joined us permanently on a 3-year- deal.

Owusu has a unique talent to dazzle football fans in a captivating fashion."

