Samartex FC president Richard Nsenkyire urges players to take pre-season training seriously

Samartex 1996 FC president, Richard Nsenkyire has advised his players to attach great importance to their pre-season training.

The Timber Giants are currently in the Eastern region of the country with new head coach Nurudeen Amadu for their pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Club president, Richard Nsenkyire paid a visit to the team and stressed the importance of the pre-season while addressing them.

He said: “All that I want to tell you is to take the pre-season seriously because you have virtually one month. And this one month contains other friendly matches coupled with training and finally, you return to Samreboi.

So, let’s take the training seriously. There is no one who doesn’t take pre-season seriously. And I can tell you that if we will excel in the coming season, it depends on the pre-season training.”

Samartex lost 0-2 to fellow Premier league side, Dreams FC in a friendly on Wednesday, August 9 2023.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante