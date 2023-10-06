Samartex FC tactician Nurudeen Ahmed aims for ‘better away performance’ after Nations FC defeat

Head coach of Samartex FC, Nurudeen Ahmed is targeting an improved showing away from home when they travel to the Nana Koromansah Park to face Nsoatreman FC on Sunday, October 8 2023.

The Timber Giants’ opening day win over Aduana Stars at home was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Nations FC. They however shook off that loss to thrash Bechem United at home.

Ahmed is hoping to improve on their away performance when they come up against Maxwell Konadu’s side who have an enviable home record.

The Timber Giants gaffer said: “We didn’t do well in our last away match so we re trying to put the pieces together to put up a good performance on Sunday.

“I am expecting a better performance as compared to the Nations FC match.”

By Suleman Asante

