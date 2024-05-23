Samartex forward Baba Musah Hamadu reaches season target

Samartex forward Baba Musah Hamadu has proudly announced that he has met his season target with the Ghana Premier League outfit.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding in the current campaign, tallying 10 goals and providing six assists in 29 games.

Hamadu, formerly of Dreams FC, initially made a name for himself as one of the top scorers in the lower division, netting numerous goals for Skyy FC.

During the 2022/23 season, he scored 20 goals for the Daboase-based club, helping them secure a second-place finish in Zone Two of the Division One League.

Over the weekend, Hamadu scored his tenth league goal as Samartex triumphed 3-0 over Bofoakwa Tano on matchday 30 of the Premier League.

Reflecting on his achievement, he said, "During my spell with Skyy FC, I scored double-figure goals in my first season to help my team finish second in the Division One League."

"My objective was to hit double figures with Samartex, and it has come to pass. Having achieved my target, I will continue to work hard to move forward."

With four games remaining in the campaign, Samartex lead the league by seven points. They need at least two wins to secure a historic title win.