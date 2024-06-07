Samartex forward Evans Osei Wusu ruled out for remainder of Ghana Premier League season

Samartex will be without their star forward Evans Osei Wusu for the remaining games of the Ghana Premier League season due to injury setbacks.

The former Tema Youth winger has been a crucial player for the Timber Giants throughout the season, significantly contributing to their historic league triumph. Osei Wusu has been instrumental in Samartex's success, scoring 11 goals and providing 8 assists in 27 games.

However, the 23-year-old will miss the team's final two league matches against Karela United and Accra Lions due to his injury.

Despite his absence, Samartex's clinching of the Ghana Premier League title means the team can afford to miss their key forward without affecting their championship status.

They secured their first Ghana Premier League title last weekend with a victory over Bibiani Goldstars, placing them firmly at the top of the league standings with 58 points.

The Timber Giants will host Karela United at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday in their penultimate league clash.

Fans will hope to see the team maintain their impressive form as they close out their championship-winning season.