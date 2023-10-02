Samartex forward Hamadu Musa praises teammate Evans Osei-Wusu's selflessness after heavy win over Bechem United

FC Samartex forward Baba Hamadu Musa has lauded his teammate Evans Osei-Wusu for a selfless gesture during their match against Bechem United, which ended in a resounding 4-1 victory for FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Stadium.

Hamadu Musa played a pivotal role in FC Samartex's historic win, scoring two goals during the match. He opened his account from the penalty spot, and he credited regular penalty taker Osei-Wusu for allowing him to take the penalty, boosting his confidence. Musa went on to score his second goal for FC Samartex later in the game.

Expressing his gratitude to his teammates and, in particular, Evans Osei-Wusu, Musa said, "I’m really excited to score two goals and win the man-of-the-match award. I’m very thankful to my teammates, especially Evans Osei-Wusu, for his selfless gesture. Even though he is the team’s first penalty taker, he gave me the chance to take the penalty, which I converted, and went ahead to score my second goal in the game."

Musa joined FC Samartex in the recent transfer window, coming from Skyy FC after winning the Division One League top scorer award last season with twenty goals.

Despite interest from Asante Kotoko, Samartex managed to convince him to sign with them. Musa is now expected to continue his impressive form when FC Samartex face Nsoatreman FC this weekend.