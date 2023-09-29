Samartex gear up for showdown against Bechem United with determination to secure victory in Ghana Premier League

Samartex head coach Nurudeen Amadu is determined to secure maximum points when his team faces Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

The Timber Boys will host the Hunters on Sunday in their matchday three clash at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi.

Despite recognizing the quality of the Bechem squad, Amadu remains optimistic that his players will emerge victorious in the upcoming match.

He stated, "The players have had an excellent week of training and are highly motivated for the Bechem United game.

"We've put our last defeat behind us and are eagerly anticipating this match. It will be a challenging game, but we are committed to securing maximum points, so we are fully prepared to face Bechem."

Amadu emphasized that football is determined on the pitch and not by names. He acknowledged Bechem's experienced players and their strong performance in the previous season but stressed;

"We respect them, but our focus is on our on-field performance. We are going all out because it's about how we play on the pitch, not the reputation of the players. We are ready to face them head-on."

Currently, Samartex have recorded one win and one defeat in the Ghana Premier League season after two matches.