Samartex general manager blames injuries and tough schedule for failed title defence

FC Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah has pushed back against criticism that the club’s inability to defend their Premier League title in the 2024/25 season constitutes failure, pointing instead to a challenging campaign affected by injuries and continental distractions.

The Timber giants entered the season as reigning champions after clinching the Ghana Premier League in historic fashion the previous year.

Expectations were high for another strong run, but Samartex ultimately finished a disappointing seventh with 51 pointsâ€”far behind Bibiani GoldStars, who topped the standings.

Ackah, however, insists the team’s performance should be judged in the proper context.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he pointed out the increased competitiveness of the league and their early CAF Champions League commitments as mitigating factors.

“The one who placed second last season got 51 points. We had the same number of points this season, and we finished seventh. So, our season can’t be described as a failure,” Ackah said.

“We had major injury issues in our preparation towards the Champions League. We missed a number of key players during the season, including Baba Amando and Mankuyeli,” he added.

Samartex’s league form suffered particularly in the middle of the campaign, when they struggled to maintain consistency amid squad rotation and injury setbacks.