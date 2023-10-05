Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah misses out on Ghana FA Executive Council position

In a closely watched contest for one of the coveted seats on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah has narrowly missed out on securing a position.

The election, a critical part of the 2023 GFA Elective Congress in Tamale, saw Ackah vying for one of the five seats allocated to the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs. However, despite his bid and determined effort, Ackah garnered a total of 8 votes, falling short of the required support.

Ackah was among 10 candidates who passionately contested the Executive Council positions. At the end of the election, former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah emerged with 10 votes, while Randy Abbey received 12 votes, Nana Oduro Sarfo secured 10 votes, and Frederick Acheampong earned 11 votes. These four candidates clinched victory in the tightly contested race.

Remarkably, the fifth and final seat on the Executive Council remains undecided, as Karela United's Elleony Amande and Bechem United chief Kinsley Osei Bonsu found themselves in a tie after two rounds of voting.

While Ackah may be disappointed by the outcome of this election, his reputation as a determined and resilient figure suggests that he may regroup and strategize for future endeavours. The dynamic nature of football politics often presents opportunities for those who persist and persevere.