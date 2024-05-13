Samartex GM Edmund Ackah accuses individuals of using 'dark arts' to frustrate club's title hopes

Samartex General Manager Edmund Ackah has accused certain individuals within the football community of attempting to sabotage the club's efforts to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

According to Ackah, these individuals are using "dark arts" and "diabolical minds" to work against Samartex, with only five matches left in the season.

"Some individuals believe, with just five matches remaining in the GPL they can work against Samartex and win the league with their 'dark arts' and diabolic minds. I see those people as not being intelligent enough," he said on Oyerepa FM.

Samartex currently leads the league by seven points and will be crowned champions if they win their next three games against Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions, and Bibiani Gold Stars.

The closest challenger to Samartex is Nations FC, who are currently in second place, followed by Accra Lions and Aduana FC.

Last season's champions Medeama, are nine points behind. Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are further back, trailing by 12 and 14 points, respectively.

Despite the challenges, Ackah remains confident that Samartex will emerge victorious, stating that he is too intelligent for those seeking to undermine the team's success.

He said, "Tell those individuals the man in charge of Samartex is Edmund Ackah and I'm too smart and intelligent for those people who believe they can overtake Samartex and win the league."