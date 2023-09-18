Samartex hero Michael Ephson over the moon with debut goal against Aduana Stars

FC Samartex 1996 newboy Michael Ephson is elated to score on his debut when the team beat Aduana Stars in their first league game of the 2023-24 season on Sunday afternoon.

Ephson got the only goal of the fixture as the Timber Boys claimed a 1-0 victory over Aduana at the Nsenkyire Stadium in Samreboi to get their campaign underway.

The midfielder, who was handed his first start against the Ogya Boys, pounced on a rebound to score the match-winner in the 33rd minute after an excellent effort from Baba Hamadu Musa.

"I am so happy because it isn't easy making your debut. It is always tough. I thank God for making me help Samartex to claim a win," Ephson said after the match.

"Already we knew Aduana Stars is an experienced side, and the only way we could toppled them was hard work and determination on the field to come out victorious.

"Scoring on my debut gives me an exciting feeling. It's going to be a motivation for me, and I believe I will score more goals in the matches ahead.

It was also a first competitive victory for Samartex under new coach Nurudeen Amadu, who replaced Annor Walker.

Samartex will travel to Kumasi for their second round fixture against newly-promoted side Nations FC next weekend.