'Samartex is super' - Former Hearts defender Larry Sumaila opens up after debut season

Former Hearts of Oak defender Larry Sumaila has expressed his delight about playing for Samartex after spending last season with them.

The Samreboi-based club gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League and secured the services of the defender alongside many others in their quest to maintain their status in the top flight.

Sumaila who joined the club from Hearts of Oak after achieving success made 12 appearances for Samartex last season and is eager to earn more playing time next season.

According to him, he has really enjoyed his stay but for his inability to play more under coach Annor Walker.

“Samartex is super, another super club but unfortunately the target I set for myself I couldn’t accomplish that target that was to get enough playing time," he told Radio Gold.

“We have next season and I think I need to push myself more to get there. Samartex is just super, everything of them is just super.

“A club that has their own stadium and the pitch is just super, the supporters are good, they don’t know big games and they don’t know small games.

“They are just in the stadium full up, 5000 spectators cheering the players and making noise and everything of them is football. It is just work and football.” Larry Sumaila told Radio Gold Sports.

Samartex finished 10th on 46 points after 34 games and are aiming to improve in the upcoming season.