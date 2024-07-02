Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh opens up on GPL future

FC Samartex captain, Emmanuel Keyekeh is unsure of his future in the Ghana Premier League despite leading the club to league triumph.

After an outstanding campaign that saw the ex-Asante Kotoko player named the Home-Based Footballer of the Year, Keyekeh has drawn attention from clubs across the continent.

There are reports that the 26-year-old could join the exodus bandwagon following the departure of three GPL stars in the past week.

However, Keyekeh insists his future will largely be dependent on his club FC Samartex when the right offer comes.

"It depends on the offer that comes. If an offer comes with a million dollars, I don’t think Samartex will reject it so it depends on the offer that comes," he said.

Keyekeh started his career with Unistar before joining Karela United, where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the country.

He later joined Asante Kotoko before moving to Samartex at the start of last season.