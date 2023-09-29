Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh sets sights on victory against Bechem United

Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh exudes confidence as his team gear up to face Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Samartex aim to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Nations FC in their last game. They made a winning start and want to secure another win at home.

He stated, "It’s a league, and as usual, you always have the next game to play, and that is the most important thing. We lost away in our previous game, so we have no excuse than to win our home game this weekend. We’ve worked so hard during the week, and I’m confident we will pick up the three points for our fans."

He added, "We approach every game with seriousness; we know Bechem United possesses a lot of quality, but we have enough quality to match them on any day. I think we’ve done a lot to secure the maximum points."

Samartex have set sights on a top-half finish in their second season in the Ghanaian top flight.