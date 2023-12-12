Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh: Winning more matches is our ultimate goal

Samartex FC are having a remarkable season in the Ghana Premier League, with eight wins, two draws, and four losses after 14 matches.

The Timber Boys are currently sitting atop the league table with 26 points, following their 2-0 victory over Heart of Lions on Sunday.

In an interview, midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh expressed the team's determination to continue fighting and winning more matches.

"Our target is to win more matches. For the first time, we are at the summit of the league table, we will not be complacent, we will continue to work hard to maintain our position," he said.

Keyekeh emphasized that the team is focused and determined to achieve their goals. "We are not going to let complacency set in. We will keep working hard and pushing ourselves to win more matches," he added.

Samartex will face Goldstars in their next match and, with their current form and determination, they are likely to emerge victorious and maintain their position at the top of the table.